Christine Lahti to Star as Gloria Steinem in Off-Broadway's Gloria: A Life

Emmy-winning actress Christine Lahti has been announced as the title star of Gloria: A Life, a new audience-interactive play about journalist and activist Gloria Steinem. The previously announced work will make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre beginning on October 2 with an opening scheduled for October 18. Tony winner Diane Paulus will direct.



"Gloria Steinem helped me find feminism, which has been my lifejacket, a way to navigate through a world that doesn't treat girls and women like full human beings," said Lahti. "For over forty years, she has worked tirelessly to enrich, empower and save women's lives. To be able to play her and tell her remarkable story is one of the greatest thrills and honors of my life, not to mention my career."



"I'm honored to be represented by Christine, and I know I will learn from her insights, too," Steinem commented.



Lahti was most recently seen on the New York stage in the 2017 off-Broadway revival of F**king A. She has been seen on Broadway in Loose Ends, Division Street, Scenes and Revelations, Present Laughter, The Heidi Chronicles and God of Carnage. Lahti is an Emmy winner for Chicago Hope.



Gloria: A Life weaves together personal and history-changing moments of the past 50 years, from consciousness among a few women to the majority tipping point of national and global consciousness that is now present. Starting with Steinem's early adventures as a rare female reporter, the revelations of the play include stories of the people who inspired her and led her to inspire others.



The first act of Gloria: A Life focuses on Steinem's personal life and activism, while the second features a "talking circle" in which the audience will be invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own.



Additional casting will be announced at a later date.