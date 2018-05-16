Broadway BUZZ

Diane Paulus to Direct Audience-Interactive Play About Gloria Steinem
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 16, 2018
Diane Paulus
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Gloria: A Life, a new play about journalist and activist Gloria Steinem—who became known as a leader and spokesperson for the feminist movement in the 1960s and '70s—will make its world premiere at off-Broadway's Daryl Roth Theatre this fall. Written by Emily Mann (Having Our Say) and directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Waitress), Gloria: A Life will begin previews on October 2 with an opening scheduled for October 18.

Gloria: A Life weaves together personal and history-changing moments of the past 50 years, from consciousness among a few women to the majority tipping point of national and global consciousness that is now present. Starting with Steinem's early adventures as a rare female reporter, the revelations of the play include stories of the people who inspired her and led her to inspire others.

The first act of Gloria: A Life focuses on Steinem's personal life and activism, while the second features a "talking circle" in which the audience will be invited to carry the themes of the play into a conversation of their own.

“What makes me feel enthusiastic about this whole idea is that after act one about my life, the audience will take over and become a talking circle with a life of its own," said Steinem. "During many years of traveling and organizing, I’ve come to have great faith in the magic of people talking together after a shared experience. Computers may give us information, but only being together with all five senses creates empathy and action."

Casting and additional creative team for Gloria: A Life will be announced at a later date.

