Apparate! Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to Make Magic on the West Coast

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is heading to the West Coast! The Tony- and Olivier-winning play will premiere in the fall of 2019 at the Curran in San Francisco, California. The Broadway production, which garnered six Tony Awards, is playing at the Lyric Theatre and stars Tony nominee Jamie Parker as the titular hero of J.K. Rowling's incredibly popular series.



Cursed Child picks up on the stories of Hogwarts alums Harry, Ron and Hermione 19 years after the events of the seven-book series. During the two-part play, the characters—and their offspring—deal with the weight of family legacies, tumultuous father-son relationships and a past that creeps menacingly into the present. With an original story by Potter creator J.K. Rowling, director John Tiffany and Thorne, the epic theatrical addition to the franchise earned 10 Tony nominations this year.



With productions currently running in London and New York as well as an Australian production set to premiere in Melbourne in early 2019, the San Francisco production will mark the fourth engagement of the two-part play.



Performance dates, casting and more will be announced in the coming months.