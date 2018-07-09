Broadway BUZZ

The Fans Have Spoken! Your Top 10 Favorite Summer Show Tunes
Features
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 9, 2018
Laura Osnes, Max Crumm, James Monroe Iglehart & Lin-Manuel Miranda (Composite: Ryan Casey)

A new week has started and the summer heat doesn't look like it's going away anytime soon. One of the best ways to distract yourself from the heatwave is by blasting your favorite show tunes, especially if they have something to do with summer. We rounded up some summery songs for you to choose from and you didn't disappoint. Check out the list below to see your top 10 favorite summer show tunes!

10. "Summertime," Porgy and Bess


9. "Our Last Summer," Mamma Mia!


8. "June Is Bustin' Out All Over," Carousel


7. "Summer in Ohio," The Last Five Years


6. "Arabian Nights," Aladdin


5. "In Summer," Frozen


4. "Blackout," In the Heights


3. "Under the Sea," The Little Mermaid


2. "Summer Nights," Grease


1. "Schuyler Sisters," Hamilton

