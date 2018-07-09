Broadway BUZZ

Lesli Margherita in the off-Broadway production of "Who's Holiday!"
(Photo: Carol Rosegg)
Who's Holiday! Eyes Broadway Run Following Legal Battle Win
News
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 9, 2018

Christmas news in July! Who's Holiday! playwright Matthew Lombardo's parody of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, is planning for a limited Broadway engagement later this year. Ben Feldman is producing the Great White Way-aimed production. Former Broadway.com vlogger Lesli Margherita starred in the solo show in its Carl Andress-helmed world premiere at off-Broadway's Westside Theatre last year.

The news of a potential Broadway bow comes fresh off of scribe Lombardo's work being ruled as a parody by a U.S. Court of Appeals. Dr. Seuss Enterprises L.P. tried to appeal the lower court’s ruling from last September. The off-Broadway production of Who's Holiday! was originally set to star Tony nominee Jennifer Simard as Cindy Lou Who, but was canceled due to rights issues brought forward by Dr. Seuss Enterprises L.P.

“We find Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ arguments to be without merit,” the recent ruling stated. “The district court correctly determined that the play is a parody, imitating the style of the Grinch for comedic effect and to mock the naïve, happy world of the Whos.” The judges added that “the public’s interest in free speech here far outweighs DSE’s interest in protecting its trademarks.”

Who's Holiday! follows a middle-aged Cindy Lou Who, now residing in a beaten down trailer in the snowy hills of Mount Crumpit. As she prepares to host a Christmas Eve party for her friends, she recalls the fated night when she first met the Grinch, and the strange turn of events her life has taken for the past 40 years.

Casting, dates and a theater have yet to be determined.

