Spectacular Spectacular! Here's a First Look of Karen Olivo in Moulin Rouge
Hot Shot
by Caitlin Moynihan • Jul 9, 2018
Karen Olivo
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Diamonds are definitely a girl's best friend. The Broadway-bound musical Moulin Rouge is about to make its debut at Emerson Colonial Theatre in Boston for the first preview on July 10, and the production is giving us a glimpse into the world of Paris with this shot of Tony winner Karen Olivo as Satine. The musical, directed by Alex Timbers, is based on the Baz Luhrmann film of the same name. Broadway favorite Aaron Tveit plays opposite Olivo as Christian. Be sure to check out the photo above and see Moulin Rouge in Boston through August 19.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

A new stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's popular film of the same name.
