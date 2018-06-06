Broadway BUZZ

Come What May! Moulin Rouge! The Musical Extends Run in Boston
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jun 6, 2018
The highly anticipated Moulin Rouge! The Musical has received a two-week extension to its world premiere run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre. Originally scheduled for a limited engagement through August 5, the Broadway-aimed show will now run out of town through August 19. The musical is slated to begin previews on June 27 with an opening night scheduled for July 22.

Stage veteran Aaron Tveit and Tony winner Karen Olivo lead the cast of the stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's 2001 motion picture. The tuner features a book by John Logan, direction by Alex Timbers and choreography by Sonya Tayeh.

Set in Montmartre Quarter of Paris, France, Moulin Rouge! The Musical tells the fictional story of the young poet/writer Christian (Tveit) who falls in love with the star of the Moulin Rouge, cabaret actress Satine (Olivo) during the Belle Epoque at the turn of the 20th century. As was the case in the film, the stage musical's score will weave together popular music of the last 50 years. The show will also include additional songs that have been written in the 15 years since the film's release. 

Joining Tveit and Olivo in the principal company will be six-time Tony nominee Danny Burstein, Tony nominee Sahr Ngaujah, Tam Mutu, Ricky Rojas and Robyn Hurder. The ensemble will include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Joe Carroll, Max Clayton, Natalie Cortez, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Brandon Leffler, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Daniel Maldonado, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

