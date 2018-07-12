West Side Story Will Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove & New Choreography from Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker

Something's coming, something good! Tony winner Ivo van Hove will helm a new Broadway revival of Arthur Laurents, Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim's West Side Story next year. Produced by Scott Rudin, and for the first time ever in the United States featuring all-new choreography by the internationally acclaimed Anne Teresa De Keersmaeker, the revival will begin previews on December 10, 2019 with an official opening set for February 6, 2020 at a theater to be announced.



In a statement, Sondheim said, "This is Ivo van Hove's first Broadway musical, and I'm eager to see what he does with it. What keeps theater alive over time is reinterpretation, and when that reinterpretation is as invigorating as his productions of A View from the Bridge and The Crucible, it makes for something to look forward to with excitement."



David Saint, literary executor of the Arthur Laurents Estate, added in a statement, "Arthur always believed the only reason to revive West Side Story on Broadway was to bring a new perspective to the material. Ivo van Hove is sure to do just that."



On behalf of Leonard Bernstein, Jamie Bernstein said, "The Bernstein Office and siblings are thrilled at this opportunity to see West Side Story staged anew in its own location, New York City. This show's theme of love destroyed by hatred and intolerance is as poignant today as it was in Shakespeare's time—but the storyline involving the mistreatment of Puerto Rican immigrants makes West Side Story more timely now than ever. 'Nobody knows in America/Puerto Rico's IN America!'"



Billed as a modern-day Romeo & Juliet, West Side Story follows two gangs who battle to control their turf on New York's Upper West Side. The situation gets complicated when one gang member falls for a rival's sister. West Side Story first opened on Broadway in 1957, going on to play 732 performances. Co-created by Laurents, Bernstein, Sondheim and original director/choreographer Jerome Robbins, the original production featured Larry Kert in the role of Tony, with Carol Lawrence as Maria, Chita Rivera as Anita and Ken Le Roy as Bernardo.



A 2009 revival of West Side Story starred Matt Cavenaugh, Josefina Scaglione and Karen Olivo, who received a Tony Award for her fancy-footed performance as Anita. As previously announced, Angels in America scribe Tony Kushner is rewriting the screenplay for a forthcoming film remake for director Steven Spielberg.



The 1961 movie adaptation starred Richard Beymer as Tony and Natalie Wood as Maria, with Rita Moreno and George Chakiris in Oscar-winning turns as Anita and Bernardo. The film took home a total of 10 Academy Awards, including one for original Tony-winning choreographer and director Robbins (shared with Robert Wise) along with the top prize of Best Picture.



The Broadway revival of West Side Story will feature lighting and scenic design by Jan Versweyveld. Casting and further creative team details will be announced at a later time.