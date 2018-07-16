The Great Work Ends: The Scene at the Stage Door on Angels in America's Final Broadway Performance

The Tony-winning revival of Angels in America played its last performance at the Neil Simon Theatre on July 15. The Marianne Elliott-helmed National Theatre production transferred from London in February, 25 years after the original production opened on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre in 1993. Stars Denise Gough, James McArdle, Lee Pace, Susan Brown, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Beth Malone and Andrew Garfield, who won a Tony for his portrayal of Prior Walter, greeted fans and signed programs at the stage door after their final performance. Check out the photos.

Denise Gough, James McArdle and a delightfully accessorized Susan Brown huddle up.

Nathan Stewart-Jarrett signs Playbills after the final performance.

Lee Pace grins as he greets fans.

Beth Malone is an Angel as always.