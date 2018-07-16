Broadway BUZZ

Hello, Doggy! See Stage Stars Snuggle Puppies & Kitties at Broadway Barks
Photo Op
by Lindsey Sullivan • Jul 16, 2018
Bernadette Peters
(Photos: Emilio Madrd-Kuser)

Your Monday just got so much better! Broadway Barks took place on July 14 in Shubert Alley. Bernadette Peters and the late Mary Tyler Moore founded the fundraiser, which benefits animal rescue groups in New York City; Peters hosted this year's event with Hello, Dolly! co-star Victor Garber. Over the last 20 years, more than 2,000 cats and dogs have taken part in the annual event, and approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes thanks to Broadway Barks. Stars including Mean Girls' Barrett Wilbert Weed, Erika Henningsen and Kate Rockwell as well as The Boys in the Band's Matt Bomer, Zachary Quinto and Andrew Rannells and many more stepped out for the fun event. Check out the adorable pics!

View Photo Gallery
