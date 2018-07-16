Laura Dreyfuss to Join Dear Evan Hansen Pal Ben Platt in Ryan Murphy's The Politician

Laura Dreyfuss and Ben Platt just might be working together for forever, and we'd be more than OK with that. The Dear Evan Hansen originals will both appear as series regulars in The Politician, the first Netflix series from TV hitmaker (and Broadway producer) Ryan Murphy, according to Deadline. Dreyfuss, an alum of Murphy's Glee, joins the previously announced Platt in the highly anticipated new series. Dreyfuss concluded her Dear Evan Hansen run on July 15 while Platt exited the show on November 19.



The Politician is described as a comedy blended with social commentary (and music, so here's hoping Platt and Dreyfuss get a duet). Netflix has greenlit the show for a straight-to-series order of two seasons.



The cast of The Politician will also include Zoey Deutch (Set It Up), Lucy Boynton (Bohemian Rhapsody) and TV newbie Rahne Jones. Additional casting is still to be announced; Barbra Streisand and Gwyneth Paltrow have been rumored to co-star.