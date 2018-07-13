Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Ryan Murphy's Pose, with Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez, Receives Second Season on FX
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Jul 13, 2018
Billy Porter in "Pose"
(Photo: Pari Dukovic/FX)

The fierce new series Pose from TV hitmaker (and Broadway producer) Ryan Murphy has been renewed for a second season on FX, according to Variety. Among the series' cast is Tony-winning Kinky Boots original Billy Porter and off-Broadway alum MJ Rodriguez.

Set in the 1980s, Pose is a dance musical series that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.

Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. In addition to Porter and Rodriguez, the company includes Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Mallory Bechtel to Make Broadway Debut in Dear Evan Hansen; Laura Dreyfuss Sets Final Performance Date
  2. Mary Poppins Returns, Starring Emily Blunt & Lin-Manuel Miranda, Moves Up Release Date
  3. Karen Olivo and Aaron Tveit Are Ready for the High Romance, Drama (and Laughs!) of Moulin Rouge! The Musical
  4. West Side Story to Return to Broadway with Director Ivo van Hove
  5. Jesus Christ Superstar Live, Diana Rigg, Pasek & Paul, Laurie Metcalf Earn 2018 Emmy Nominations

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Hamilton The Lion King Wicked Frozen The Phantom of the Opera The Book of Mormon Aladdin School of Rock - The Musical Chicago Anastasia Come From Away All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters