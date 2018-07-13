Ryan Murphy's Pose, with Billy Porter & MJ Rodriguez, Receives Second Season on FX

The fierce new series Pose from TV hitmaker (and Broadway producer) Ryan Murphy has been renewed for a second season on FX, according to Variety. Among the series' cast is Tony-winning Kinky Boots original Billy Porter and off-Broadway alum MJ Rodriguez.



Set in the 1980s, Pose is a dance musical series that explores the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the ball culture world, the rise of the luxury Trump-era universe and the downtown social and literary scene.



Making television history, Pose features the largest cast of transgender actors in series regular roles, as well as the largest recurring cast of LGBTQ actors ever for a scripted series. In addition to Porter and Rodriguez, the company includes Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Hailie Sahar, Angelica Ross, Evan Peters, Kate Mara, James Van Der Beek, Charlayne Woodard, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Dyllón Burnside and Angel Bismark Curiel.