Nicolette Robinson to Make Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress

Nicolette Robinson is joining the company of Broadway hit Waitress. The mega-talented off-Broadway alum will take on the lead role of Jenna beginning on September 4, replacing Katharine McPhee, who will play her final performance as planned on August 19. Robinson will remain with the production for a limited run through October 28.



Waitress will mark Robinson's Broadway debut. She has been seen off-Broadway in Brooklynite and Invisible Thread. Her screen credits include The Affair, Hart of Dixie and Unforgettable.



Waitress features a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus. The show began previews on March 25, 2016 and officially opened on April 24, 2016.