Katharine McPhee Books Second Shift in Broadway's Waitress
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • May 29, 2018
Katharine McPhee
(Photo: Matthew Murphy)

Katharine McPhee, the strong-voiced Smash alum currently appearing as Jenna in Waitress, has announced a return run in the hit musical at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre. After concluding her current run on June 17, McPhee will return on July 5 for an engagement through August 19.

McPhee first vaulted to fame on season five of American Idol. In addition to her acclaimed turn on Smash, McPhee's expansive screen résumé includes Scorpion, The Lost Wife of Robert Durst, It Could Be Worse and In My Dreams. She appeared on the Broadway stage in 2015 for the one-night concert Bombshell, reuniting with her fellow Smash stars at the Minskoff Theatre.

The current cast of Waitress also includes Drew Gehling as Dr. Pomatter, Caitlin Houlahan as Dawn, NaTasha Yvette Williams as Becky, Steve Vinovich as Joe, Benny Elledge as Cal, Ben Thompson as Earl and Christopher Fitzgerald as Ogie. As previously announced, Erich Bergen will replace Gehling as Dr. Pomatter on June 5.

 

Waitress

Sara Bareilles scores this new musical based on the movie of the same name.
