Young Jean Lee's Straight White Men is set to open its Broadway-premiere run at the Hayes Theater on July 23. Broadway.com has your first look at the production, featuring stars Armie Hammer, Josh Charles, Kate Bornstein, Ty Defoe, Stephen Payne and Paul Schneider. Anna D. Shapiro directs the subversive play by Lee, who becomes the first Asian-American female playwright produced on Broadway. Check out the photos in the gallery below.