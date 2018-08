We are freaking out (in the best way possible) over these fun photos from Freaky Friday's red carpet premiere! Stars Cozi Zuehlsdorff, Heidi Blickenstaff and a slew of Broadway faves headed to New York's Beacon Theatre on July 30 to enjoy the screening of the new Disney Channel film, set to air on August 10. Click through the gallery for photos, and tune in for Freaky Friday on the small screen at 8PM EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and DisneyNow.