Christian Borle to Make New York Directorial Debut with James Hindman's Popcorn Falls

Two-time Tony-winning actor Christian Borle (Something Rotten!, Peter and the Starcatcher) has signed on to direct Popcorn Falls, a new play by James Hindman (Pete 'n' Keely), making its off-Broadway debut this fall. Previews will begin on September 14 at the Davenport Theatre in advance of an October 8 opening night. Popcorn Falls will mark Borle's first New York directing credit.



The play is set in the small American town of Popcorn Falls, whose only claim to fame, its namesake waterfall, has dried up. Now bankrupt, the town's last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. But there's one big problem: no playhouse and no play. Led by the mayor and the local handyman, the townspeople try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can change the world.



Popcorn Falls will star Broadway alums Tom Souhrada (Mary Poppins) and Adam Heller (It Shoulda Been You). The production will feature scenic design by Timothy Mackabee, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Joseph La Corte and original music by Jeffrey Lodin.



The off-Broadway production will play a limited engagement through January 6, 2019.