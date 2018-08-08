Odds & Ends: Sierra Boggess & Boyd Gaines to Reprise Turns in Age of Innocence & More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed today.



Sierra Boggess & Boyd Gaines to Reprise Turns in Age of Innocence

Four-time Tony winner Boyd Gaines (Gypsy) and Broadway alum Sierra Boggess (School of Rock) will return to Age of Innocence, a stage adaptation of Edith Wharton's Pulitzer-winning novel which played Hartford Stage earlier this year. The stars will appear in a transfer of the production at Princeton, New Jersey's McCarter Theater this fall. Tony winner Doug Hughes will repeat his work as director of the play, penned by Douglas McGrath (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), beginning previews on September 7 with an opening set for September 15 in the McCarter's Berlind Theatre. The production will also star Darrie Lawrence, Deirdre Madigan, Haviland Morris, Sara Norton, Dan Owens, Josh Salt, Sara Schwab, Tony Ward and Alessandro Gian Viviano. Age of Innocence is slated to play a limited engagement through October 7.



Will Roland, Nick Blaemire & More to Join Joe Iconis in Concert

Be More Chill songwriter Joe Iconis will bring his unique mashup of showtune cabaret and rock-and-roll jamboree back to The Laurie Beechman Theatre this summer. The trio of concerts, set for August 16 and 30, and September 13, will feature performances from Joe Iconis & Family members Nick Blaemire, Liz Lark Brown, Gerard Canonico, Katrina Rose Dideriksen, Seth Eliser (9/13 only), Alexandra Ferrara, Molly Hager, Danielle Gimbal, Ian Kagey, Rachel Lee, Lauren Marcus, Eric William Morris (8/16 and 8/30 only), Jeremy Morse (8/30 only), Rob Rokicki, Will Roland (8/16 only), Charlie Rosen, Jared Weiss, and Jason SweetTooth Williams. In addition to his work on Be More Chill, Iconis is the composer of Bloodsong of Love, The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter, ReWrite and The Plant That Ate Dirty Socks, as well as the theatrical concert Things to Ruin.



Claybourne Elder & Steffanie Leigh Sing "Happiness" from Signature's Passion

Broadway alums Claybourne Elder and Steffanie Leigh are preparing for a new staging of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Tony-winning musical Passion at Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA. The stars, who will play Giorgio and Clara, recently took to the recording studio to sing the show's opener, "Happiness," from Sondheim's Tony-winning score. Watch the talented pair below and don't miss the chance to experience their stirring performances in person. Passion will run from August 24 through September 23.







Javier Muñoz & More to Read Screenplay Someone Will Assist You Shortly

A talented group of stage stars have signed on for a one-night reading of Someone Will Assist You Shortly, a screenplay by Jon Levenson (The Normal Heart), at Southampton Arts Center on August 13 at 6:00pm. The cast will include Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Tony nominee Michelle Wilson (Sweat), Lucy Owen (Miss Sloane), Emma Myles (Orange Is the New Black), Larry Pine (Succession), Nick Westrate (Casa Valentina) and Justice Quiroz (Pinkalicious). Someone Will Assist You Shortly centers on Eli (Westrate), a gay hospice nurse who returns home to care for his dying father, Kenneth (Pine). Eli is forced to crawl back into the closet to make things work with his racist and homophobic father who blames his kids for the death of his wife. Southampton Arts Center is based at 25 Jobs Lane in Southampton, New York.