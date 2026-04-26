7 Reasons to Step Into the Shadows With The Lost Boys Musical on Broadway

The Lost Boys found new life on Broadway with the musical adaptation of the 1987 film, now playing at the Palace Theatre. Under the direction of Tony winner Michael Arden and with an original score by The Rescues, the musical honors the melding of horror, comedy and rock 'n' roll edge that established the original as a cult classic. Expect awe-inspiring production values and high-caliber performances with a satisfying bite.

1. A love letter to the film—with more story to sink your teeth into.

Lost Boys die-hards will appreciate the references to the beloved movie, from "death by stereo" to the sexy sax guy. Still, the story that plays out on stage does more than pay homage. It fills the film's gaps, fleshing out backstories and plot points. Star's purpose goes beyond being the bait, with Maria Wirries belting the solo "War." Shoshana Bean's Lucy Emerson also has a larger part, if only to showcase her impressive vocals. The inclusion of Ben Crawford as Michael and Sam's father makes material a presence that is MIA in the movie, giving LJ Benet's Michael a more relatable and complex characterization.

Maria Wirries as Star and LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

2. A stage show that plays like a movie.

Not all screen-to-stage adaptations manage to translate. The Lost Boys musical feels especially cinematic. Tony winner Dane Laffrey's (Maybe Happy Ending) scenic design, along with lighting by Jen Schriever and Arden, maintains an appropriately dark and dangerous atmosphere. When the infamous motorcycle scene plays out on stage, Ali Louis Bourzgui's David is captured in shadow in a perfect tribute to Kiefer Sutherland's floating head in the film.

3. Musical theater, but make it rock 'n' roll.

Rather than a motorcycle gang, the group of vamps in this version are members of a rock band—which makes perfect sense. "Have to Have You," one of the musical's standout songs, is performed concert-style, with Michael first seeing the boys (and Star) in action surrounded by moshing fans.

LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui and the Broadway company of "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

4. Camp, comedy and just enough bite.

Part of what keeps fans coming back to the film is the '80s camp and occasional cringe. While the Broadway spectacle adds gloss to the grunge, the humor is still there. As Sam Emerson, Benjamin Pajak's one-liners defuse the tension, and his musical moments—namely "My Brother Is A..." and "Superpower"—use the ensemble to comedic effect.

5. A David worth following into the dark.

Bourzgui's David is slick and sultry, nodding to Sutherland's star-making role without coming off as a cheap impression. And boy, does he have pipes. His performance makes it easy to see why Michael is immediately seduced—you too will want to become one of them, if only to spend more time in Bourzgui's intoxicating presence.

LJ Benet as Michael Emerson in "The Lost Boys" (Photo: Matthew Murphy)

6. A breakout star turn from LJ Benet.

Every main character has a moment in the show, including Paul Alexander Nolan as Max flexing his vocal chops. Benet is one of the few principal cast members making his Broadway debut, but you would never know it. Where Jason Patric's Michael in the movie is a mopey, angsty teen, Benet's portrayal is evocative of the complicated storm of emotions brewing underneath his pretty boy exterior. He pulls off charming and self-assured while flirting with Star in "Hurt a Little," but truly shines as he crosses over to the dark side in "Belong to Someone."

7. It's genuinely spooky—with heart behind the horror.

Patrick Wilson, who went from Broadway sensation to starring in horror franchises The Conjuring and Insidious, serves as a lead producer on The Lost Boys. His instinct for terror is palpable from the musical's ominous outset, sustaining a sense of dread throughout. The story is about the importance of family, but that doesn't negate the need for a jump scare or two.

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