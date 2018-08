Performances are underway for the new musical Pretty Woman, based on the smash 1990 film. Stars Samantha Barks and Andy Karl paid a visit to Today on August 9 to show off the rocking original score written by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. Hear the new numbers "You're Beautiful" and "I Can't Got Back" below, and don't miss the chance to experience Pretty Woman in person at the Nederlander Theatre.