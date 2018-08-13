Broadway BUZZ

The Broadway.com Show: Scribe Young Jean Lee Talks Straight White Men
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 13, 2018

Get to know Young Jean Lee, the female playwright behind Straight White Men

Straight White Men

Armie Hammer and Josh Charles lead the Broadway premiere of Young Jean Lee's play.
