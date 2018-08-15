The Search is Over! Anthony Nuccio, Katie LaMark & More Will Lead the Rock of Ages Tour

They've been meant for this since they were born! The full cast has been announced for the previously announced tenth anniversary North American tour Rock of Ages. The traveling production of the Tony Award-nominated musical, which played more than 2,300 Broadway performances, will launch October 16 at the F.M. Kirby Center in Wilkes Barre, PA, before making stops all across the country, including in Atlanta, Minneapolis and Baltimore.



Leading the cast are Anthony Nuccio as Drew Boley, Katie LaMark as Sherrie Christian, John-Michael Breen as Lonny, Sam Harvey as Stacee Jaxx, Ryan M. Hunt as Dennis, Chris Renalds as Franz, Kristina Walz as Regina, Kenya Hamilton as Justice and Andrew Tebo as Hertz. The tour ensemble will include Michael Bojtos, Emily Croft, Kyle Jurassic, Mark LaDuke, Carlina Parker, Darrell Wayne Purcell, Stephen Rochet, Zoe Unkovich and Brenna Wahl.



It’s 1987 on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip when a small-town girl meets a big city rocker. As they fall in love in L.A.’s most famous rock club, Rock of Ages allows fans to rock out once again to their favorite ‘80s hits. Featuring the music of iconic bands such as Styx, Poison, Twisted Sister and Whitesnake among many others, this tenth anniversary production features a dynamic new cast revisiting the larger than life characters and exhilarating story that turned Rock of Ages into a global phenomenon.



Featuring a book by Chris D’Arienzo and arrangements and orchestrations by Ethan Popp, the tenth anniversary tour is being directed by Martha Banta and choreographed by Janet Rothermel. Rock of Ages earned five Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. The show also enjoyed successful national and international tours and, in 2012, was turned into a major motion picture by New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures.



