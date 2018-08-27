Skip to main content
Shows
Buzz
Video
Groups
Gift Cards
Tickets by Date
Search
Cancel
Home
Shows
Buzz
Video
Tickets by Date
Groups
Gift Certificates
Apps
Broadway BUZZ
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
The Broadway.com Show
: Ben Schnetzer & More Take Audiences Inside the World of Snooker in
The Nap
The Broadway.com Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 27, 2018
Meet the cast of Richard Bean's new comedy
The Nap
.
Watch the Video
The Nap
Richard Bean's very funny look at the world of snooker—the British version of pool.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments
Articles
Trending Now
Neil Simon, Tony & Pulitzer Winner of
Lost in Yonkers
&
The Odd Couple
, Dies at 91
Portraits of Andy Karl, Samantha Barks & More on Opening Night of
Pretty Woman
Tony Winner Nikki M. James Ties the Knot
Temptations Musical
Ain't Too Proud
to Arrive at Broadway's Imperial Theatre
Laura Benanti to Replace Lauren Ambrose in Broadway's
My Fair Lady
Stay Connected
Get Broadway News
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Select your language
English
Toggle Dropdown
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
English
Español
Português (Brasil)
Popular Shows
Hamilton
The Lion King
Wicked
The Phantom of the Opera
Frozen
The Book of Mormon
Aladdin
Pretty Woman: The Musical
Chicago
Come From Away
Dear Evan Hansen
Mean Girls
All Shows
Broadway Buzz
All Broadway Buzz
Features
Photos
Videos
What We Offer
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Newsletters
Home
Browse Shows
Tickets by Date
Broadway Buzz
Group Tickets
Gift Cards
Information
About Us
Privacy Policy
FAQ
Contact Us
Website Terms and Conditions
Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License
More
Apps
Mobile Website
© 2018 BROADWAY.COM
1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters