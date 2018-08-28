Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Watch Dear Evan Hansen's New Star Mallory Bechtel Sing a Soulful 'Requiem'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 28, 2018

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen recently welcomed Mallory Bechtel in her Broadway debut as Zoe Murphy. The talented young star took to the recording studio this past week with Tony-winning orchestrator and musical director Alex Lacamoire to sing the stirring number "Requiem" from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Tony-winning score. Listen to the silver-voiced Bechtel below and make plans soon to experience her performance in person at the Music Box Theatre.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Buy Tickets
Buy Tickets
View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Drew Gehling Rejoins Broadway's Waitress
  2. Broadway Grosses: Pretty Woman: The Musical Sets New House Record at Nederlander Theatre
  3. Watch Dear Evan Hansen's New Star Mallory Bechtel Sing a Soulful 'Requiem'
  4. Something Rotten! Team Recruited to Write Mrs. Doubtfire Musical
  5. Maxwell Caulfield & Jonah Platt to Star in Grand Hotel at L.A.'s Reprise 2.0

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters