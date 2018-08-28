Watch Dear Evan Hansen's New Star Mallory Bechtel Sing a Soulful 'Requiem'

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen recently welcomed Mallory Bechtel in her Broadway debut as Zoe Murphy. The talented young star took to the recording studio this past week with Tony-winning orchestrator and musical director Alex Lacamoire to sing the stirring number "Requiem" from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's Tony-winning score. Listen to the silver-voiced Bechtel below and make plans soon to experience her performance in person at the Music Box Theatre.



