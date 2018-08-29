Darren Criss Announces 2018 Elsie Fest Lineup Including Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, The Prom & Be More Chill

Two-time Emmy nominee and Broadway alum Darren Criss has recruited a talent-packed group of stars to take part in the 2018 edition of his outdoor musical celebration Elsie Fest. The annual event is scheduled to take place on October 7 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. Doors will open at 5:00pm with the festival scheduled to run from 6:00-10:00pm.



The lineup of 2018 Elsie Fest performers will include two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster (Younger, Sweet Charity), three-time Tony nominee Joshua Henry (Carousel) and Criss' fellow Glee alum Alex Newell (Once On This Island). They'll be joined Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright and Tony nominee Jodi Benson (Crazy for You, The Little Mermaid).



Cast members from the upcoming Broadway musical comedy The Prom and the off-Broadway musical Be More Chill and will also offer up performances, with a number to be performed from the movie musical Anna and the Apocalypse. Famed West Village piano bar Marie’s Crisis will return to lead festival-wide singalongs.



Created by Criss, Elsie Fest is a one-day outdoor music festival that celebrates stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival-goers a unique experience to enjoy their favorite musicals. Additional performers and guests will be announced at a later time.