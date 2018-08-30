Josh Radnor, Megan Hilty & James Monroe Iglehart Set for Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center

Don't feed the plants...but do see this show! The Kennedy Center has selected a pitch-perfect cast to lead its upcoming mounting of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken's Little Shop of Horrors. Mark Brokaw will direct the new production, taking place at the Eisenhower Theater for seven performances from October 24-28.



Leading the cast in the role of Seymour will be Josh Radnor (Disgraced, Rise) alongside Tony nominee Megan Hilty (Noises Off, Wicked) as Audrey and Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart (Hamilton, Aladdin) as the man-eating plant Audrey II. Tony nominee Lee Wilkof, who originated the role of Seymour in Little Shop's 1982 off-Broadway premiere production, will graduate to the role of Mr. Mushnik for the Washington, D.C. staging. Additional casting is forthcoming.



With book and lyrics by Ashman and music by Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960s cult horror film about meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Radnor) who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II (Iglehart), after his coworker crush (Hilty). The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood.



The Little Shop creative team will include musical director Joey Chancey, scenic designer Donyale Werle, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Jennifer Caprio, sound designer Kai Harada and projection designer Caite Hevner.



Presented as part of the Kennedy Center's Broadway Center Stage series, Little Shop will be followed by new productions of The Music Man starring Tony nominee Norm Lewis (February 6-10, 2019) and The Who's Tommy (April 24-28, 2019), with casting to come.