Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By

News

Photos

Videos

Features

Interviews

Tony Awards

Believe! Jeff Sullivan & Ruby Gibbs Will Lead the Finding Neverland Tour
News
by Ryan Gilbert • Aug 30, 2018
Jeff Sullivan & Ruby Gibbs

Raise your voice in cheer! Jeff Sullivan (Damn Yankees, Guys & Dolls) and Ruby Gibbs (Grease, Cats) will star as J.M. Barrie and Sylvia Llewelyn Davies, respectively, in the national tour of Finding Neverland. The touring production of the Broadway.com Audience Choice Award-winning musical will open October 1 at the Hershey Theatre in Hershey, PA, before continuing on to cities all across the country.

In addition to Sullivan and Gibbs, the Finding Neverland tour cast will feature Conor McGiffin (Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook), Emmanuelle Zeesman (Mrs. Du Maurier), Brody Bett (Jack/Michael), Seth Erdley (George/Peter/Jack), Caleb Reese Paul (George/Peter/Jack), Paul Schoeller (George/Peter/Jack), Josiah Smothers (Jack/Michael) and Ethan Stokes (George/Peter/Jack).

The ensemble includes Marie Choate, Josh Dunn, Ashley Edler, Joshua William Green, Daniel S. Hayward, Benjamin Henley, Elizabeth Lester, Allison Lian, Michael Luongo, André Malcolm, Spenser Micetich, Melody Rose, Kelsey Seaman, Adrien Swenson and Paul Thiemann.

Based on the Oscar-winning motion picture by David Magee, and the play The Man Who Was Peter Pan by Allan Knee, Finding Neverland follows the relationship between playwright J.M. Barrie and the family that inspired Peter Pan, or The Boy Who Wouldn't Grow Up—one of the most beloved stories of all time. The musical is directed by Tony winner Diane Paulus (Waitress, Pippin, Hair), and includes a book by Olivier nominee James Graham, music and lyrics by Gary Barlow (Take That) and Grammy winner Eliot Kennedy, and choreography by Emmy winner Mia Michaels (So You Think You Can Dance). Finding Neverland is packed with mesmerizing visuals, irresistible songs and plenty of laughs—it is a timeless story about the power of imagination…and spectacular proof that you never really have to grow up.

To find out when Finding Neverland is headed to your city, click here.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Closing Time! Last Chance to See Carousel, SpongeBob & More
  2. Darren Criss Announces 2018 Elsie Fest Lineup Including Sutton Foster, Joshua Henry, Alex Newell, The Prom & Be More Chill
  3. Watch Dear Evan Hansen's New Star Mallory Bechtel Sing a Soulful 'Requiem'
  4. Something Rotten! Team Recruited to Write Mrs. Doubtfire Musical
  5. Tina Fey & the Cast of Mean Girls Celebrate Vinyl Release

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Phantom of the Opera Frozen The Book of Mormon Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Mean Girls All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters