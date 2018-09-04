Broadway BUZZ

Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews
Tony Awards
Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 4, 2018
Sutton Foster
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

Strike up the band! Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster has signed on to lead a one-night benefit performance of the 1983 Gershwin musical My One and Only. Rob Ashford, who won a Tony for choreographing Foster's first Tony-winning turn in Thoroughly Modern Millie, will direct and choreograph the benefit for Roundabout Theatre Company, taking place at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 12 at 7:30pm.

Featuring a book by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer and the music of George and Ira Gershwin, My One and Only centers on Captain Billy Buck Chandler, a transatlantic aviator who flies around the world in pursuit of the championship swimmer Edythe (Foster), whom he loves. The musical opened on Broadway in 1983, featuring Twiggy in a Tony-nominated turn as Edythe and Tommy Tune in a Tony-winning performance as Chandler (Tune also won a joint Tony with Thommie Walsh as the musical's choreographers). My One and Only features classic Gershwin tunes such as "Funny Face," "'S Wonderful," "Strike Up the Band," "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and of course "My One and Only."

Foster returns to the Sondheim Theatre, where she gave her second Tony-winning performance, as Reno Sweeney in Roundabout's acclaimed revival of Anything Goes. Currently appearing on TV Land's Younger, Foster's other stage credits include Tony-nommed turns in Shrek, Violet, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Women.

Additional cast and creative team for My One and Only will be announced at a later date.

View Comments

Articles Trending Now

  1. Hailey Kilgore Returns to Tony-Winning Once On This Island
  2. Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre
  3. Nicolette Robinson Makes Her Broadway Debut as Jenna in Waitress
  4. Mike Faist to Lead New Play Days of Rage by Dear Evan Hansen Scribe Steven Levenson
  5. The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Summer Obsessions You Want See Inspire a Broadway Musical

Footer

Stay Connected

Get Broadway News

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Select your language

Popular Shows

Hamilton The Lion King Wicked The Book of Mormon Frozen The Phantom of the Opera Aladdin Pretty Woman: The Musical Chicago Come From Away Dear Evan Hansen Beautiful: The Carole King Musical All Shows

Broadway Buzz

All Broadway Buzz Features Photos Videos

What We Offer

Browse Shows Tickets by Date Group Tickets Gift Cards Newsletters
Home Browse Shows Tickets by Date Broadway Buzz Group Tickets Gift Cards

Information

About Us Privacy Policy FAQ Contact Us Website Terms and Conditions Purchase Terms and Conditions
Ticketing License

More

Apps Mobile Website

© 2018 BROADWAY.COM

1.800.BROADWAY
Newsletters