Sutton Foster to Star in My One and Only Benefit at Broadway's Sondheim Theatre

Strike up the band! Two-time Tony winner Sutton Foster has signed on to lead a one-night benefit performance of the 1983 Gershwin musical My One and Only. Rob Ashford, who won a Tony for choreographing Foster's first Tony-winning turn in Thoroughly Modern Millie, will direct and choreograph the benefit for Roundabout Theatre Company, taking place at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre on November 12 at 7:30pm.



Featuring a book by Peter Stone and Timothy S. Mayer and the music of George and Ira Gershwin, My One and Only centers on Captain Billy Buck Chandler, a transatlantic aviator who flies around the world in pursuit of the championship swimmer Edythe (Foster), whom he loves. The musical opened on Broadway in 1983, featuring Twiggy in a Tony-nominated turn as Edythe and Tommy Tune in a Tony-winning performance as Chandler (Tune also won a joint Tony with Thommie Walsh as the musical's choreographers). My One and Only features classic Gershwin tunes such as "Funny Face," "'S Wonderful," "Strike Up the Band," "Nice Work If You Can Get It" and of course "My One and Only."



Foster returns to the Sondheim Theatre, where she gave her second Tony-winning performance, as Reno Sweeney in Roundabout's acclaimed revival of Anything Goes. Currently appearing on TV Land's Younger, Foster's other stage credits include Tony-nommed turns in Shrek, Violet, The Drowsy Chaperone and Little Women.



Additional cast and creative team for My One and Only will be announced at a later date.