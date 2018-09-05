Stars Step Out to Celebrate Nicolette Robinson's First Night in Waitress

Nicolette Robinson took her first bow as Jenna in Sara Bareilles' Waitress at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on September 4, and what a night it was! Her hubby, Hamilton Tony winner Leslie Odom Jr., hosted a huge bash for the occasion at Library of Distilled Spirits in downtown Manhattan after the show. Cynthia Erivo, Chris Rock and Danielle Brooks were just a few of the fab stars on the guest list. Check out the photos, and catch Robinson in Waitress through October 28.