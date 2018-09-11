Broadway BUZZ

Ryan McCartan Makes His Broadway Debut in Wicked
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 11, 2018
Ryan McCartan
(Photo: Ben Gabbe/Getty Images)

Power-voiced stage-and-screen star Ryan McCartan takes his first Broadway bow on September 11, joining the company of the long-running hit Wicked. McCartan plays Fiyero in the acclaimed musical, replacing Curt Hansen, who gave his final performance on September 9.

McCartan's first New York stage credit was as J.D. in off-Broadway's Heathers: The Musical. On-screen, he played Brad Majors in the Rocky Horror Picture Show TV movie and Diggie on Liv and Maddie.

The current cast of Wicked also includes Jessica Vosk as Elphaba, Amanda Jane Cooper as Glinda, Jye Frasca as Boq, Kevin Chamberlin as The Wizard, Isabel Keating as Madame Morrible, Kristen Martin as Nessarose and Martin Moran as Doctor Dillamond.

Wicked features a book by Winnie Holzman, a score by Stephen Schwartz, direction by Joe Mantello and choreography by Wayne Cilento.

