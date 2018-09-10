Broadway BUZZ

When You're Good to Mama! Raena White Steps into Chicago
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 10, 2018

Raena White is taking on the role of Matron “Mama” Morton in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago beginning on September 10. The role was previously played by Cady Huffman. 

White’s theatrical credits include the national tour of The Lion King, off-Broadway’s Sistas the Musical and regional productions of Dreamgirls, Ain’t Misbehavin’, Ragtime and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Chicago currently stars Michelle DeJean as Roxie Hart, Terra C. MacLeod as Velma Kelly, John O’Hurley as Billy Flynn, Evan Harrington as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

As previously reported, Israeli pop star Shiri Maimon will step into the role of Roxie Hart beginning on September 21. As recently announced, Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr. will star as Billy Flynn beginning on October 6.

