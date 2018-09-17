Broadway League Will Now Dim All Broadway Marquee Lights in Memory of Marin Mazzie

The Broadway League has announced an adjustment to a prior decision to dim the marquee lights of only six Broadway theaters on September 19 in memory of the late three-time Tony nominee Marin Mazzie, who died at age 57 on September 13. The trade organization has now announced that all Broadway marquee lights will be dimmed, with the date of the honor shifting two days to September 21.



"Due to community support, The Committee of Theatre Owners has decided to dim the lights of all Broadway theaters on Friday, September 21 at exactly 6:45pm for one minute in honor of beloved performer Marin Mazzie," reads a statement from a representative for the League.



Mazzie earned Tony nominations for her turns in Passion, Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate. Her extensive list of Broadway credits also includes turns in Man of La Mancha, Into the Woods, Enron, Bullets Over Broadway and The King and I, which marked her final Broadway credit.