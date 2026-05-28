Exclusive: Watch the New Trailer for Phantom of the Opera North American Tour

Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé and Isaiah Bailey as The Phantom in the "Phantom of the Opera" North American tour (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Phantom of the Opera is here (the Phantom of the Opera is there)! Broadway.com has an exclusive first look at the North American touring company as they perform the musical’s iconic songs such as “All I Ask of You” and “Masquerade.” Watch the brand-new tour trailer below to see the current company in action. Now playing in cities across North America, upcoming stops include L.A., San Jose, Las Vegas, Dallas, Boston and many more through September 2027, with additional dates to be announced.

Directed on tour by Seth Sklar-Heyn, the production stars Isaiah Bailey as The Phantom, Jordan Lee Gilbert as Christine Daaé, Daniel Lopez as Raoul, Midori Marsh as Carlotta Giudicelli, William Thomas Evans as Monsieur Firmin, Carrington Vilmont as Monsieur André, Lisa Vroman as Madame Giry, Christopher Bozeka as Ubaldo Piangi, Melo Ludwig as Meg Giry and Alexa Xioufaridou Moster as Christine Daaé at certain performances. Ayaka Kamei-Cento, Scott Mikita, Trista Moldovan, Bronson Norris Murphy, Camila Rodrigues, Lacy Sauter and Andy Tighe serve as Swings.

Rounding out the cast are James Channing as Joseph Buquet, Carlyn Connolly as Madame Firmin, Keenan English as Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd, David Young Fernandez as Hairdresser, Alyssa Giannetti as Page, Stanley Glover as Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd, Matthew Griffin as Marksman, Jeremy Harr as Don Attilio, Weston Krukow as Hannibal’s Guard/Shepherd/Corps de Ballet, Olivia McMillan as Wild Woman, Evelyn Mê-Linh as Princess, Ben Roseberry as Auctioneer/Monsieur Reyer, Alexandria Shiner as Confidante, Dennis Shuman as Jeweler, Donovan Elliot Smith as Passarino, Stephen Tewksbury as Monsieur LeFèvre/Fire Chief and Krista Wigle as Wardrobe Mistress. Aloria Adams, Kayla Goldsberry, Eureka Nakano, Jennifer Gruener, Liv Mitchell and Charlotte Oceana are the Ballet Chorus of the Opéra Populaire.

Watch the trailer!