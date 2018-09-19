Broadway BUZZ

Cuba Gooding Jr.
(Photos: Caitlin McNaney)
Ready to Razzle Dazzle 'Em! Cuba Gooding Jr. Meets the Press Ahead of Broadway Return in Chicago
Hot Shot
by Lindsey Sullivan • Sep 19, 2018

Oscar winner and Emmy nominee Cuba Gooding Jr. is heading back to Broadway—this time in his first musical! As previously announced, he will take on the role of silver-tongued lawyer Billy Flynn in the Tony-winning revival of Chicago. Gooding will play a limited run from October 6 through November 18. On September 18, he met the press at the Lamb's Club to share his excitement for performing in the role, which he did on the West End earlier this year. Peek the pics, and then go see this triple threat soar at the Ambassador Theatre.

Catch Cuba Gooding Jr. in Chicago beginning on October 6!

Chicago

This Tony-winning revival of Kander and Ebb's musical will razzle-dazzle you.
