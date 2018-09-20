Tour Star Andrew Samonsky Is Feeling Lucky to Share Come From Away with the Country

While appearing on the September 19 episode of Broadway.com's daily live Facebook news show #LiveAtFive, Broadway alum Andrew Samonsky spoke about his upcoming trip across the country in the first national tour of Come From Away and how he knew he needed to be a part of the production.

Samonsky, who has previously been on Broadway in South Pacific, The Mystery of Edwin Drood and Scandalous, will be portraying Kevin T. and others, a role originated by Chad Kimball that is based on the true life of Kevin Tuerf. Come From Away is Samonsky's third touring production and tells the true story of when the isolated community of Gander, Newfoundland in Canada played host to the world when 38 plane were diverted there on September 11, 2001.

Before Samonsky even knew that he would one day tell that true story, he was immediately attached to it. "I saw [Come From Away] a year ago and was like, 'Oh my gosh,'" Samonsky told co-host Ryan Lee Gilbert. "It’s a special show and I remember thinking that it would be a dream to do the show and lucky me that we get to go on tour together and do this little show and share it with the entire country, which is so important, I think."

Not only is Samonsky excited to be doing a "dream" show, but he believes that audiences will have an emotional connection to Come From Away. "There aren’t a lot of shows like it. First of all it’s based on something true, something real," Samonsky said. "To take tragedy and to find some hope and joy and connection, to really go into the theater and to be crying and laughing at the same time, thats the power of theater. Then to have it based on something real that most of us can relate to. Its a very palpable and personal show and to be able to connect to the audience, who are really part of the show, is a special experience really."

While he is going to be traveling to 16 different cities, there's a full-circle moment happening between Come From Away productions. Samonsky has a history with Tony nominee Jenn Colella, who is currently wowing audiences as Captain Beverly Bass, Annette and others in the show's Broadway production. "I know Jenn from grad school," Samonsky said. "We played opposite each other in Victor/Victoria."

The first national tour of Come From Away opens in Seattle on October 9 before heading out to a city near you.

