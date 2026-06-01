 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Whitney Leavitt, Queen Latifah & More to Perform at the 2026 Tony Awards in Honor of Chicago's 30th Anniversary

Host P!NK, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Julianne Hough, Dylan Mulvaney and more join the tribute performance

News
by Sophia Rubino • Jun 1, 2026
Whitney Leavitt as Roxie Hart and the company of "Chicago"
(Photo: Jeremy Daniel)

What to Know

  • The 2026 Tony Awards will honor the 30th anniversary of Chicago on Broadway with a special star-studded tribute performance
  • Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for playing Matron “Mama” Morton in the film adaptation of Chicago will take part in the celebration
  • The tribute will also feature Tony Awards host P!NK alongside Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell and Adrienne Warren, as well as Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney

The 2026 Tony Awards will celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary on Broadway with a special star-studded performance. Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in the film adaptation, will join Tony Awards host P!NK, Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell and Adrienne Warren and Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney for the tribute.

As previously announced, the evening will also feature performances by Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon will celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary with a performance at the ceremony as well. Additional performances will be announced this week.

Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night. The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.

Related Shows

Chicago

from $81.10

Star Files

Jesse Tyler Ferguson

Julianne Hough

Whitney Leavitt

Dylan Mulvaney

Alex Newell

Adrienne Warren
View All (6)

Articles Trending Now

  1. Broadway’s Fan Favorites Shine in Exclusive 2026 Broadway.com Audience Choice Awards Portraits
  2. How a 30-Year Friendship Helped Nathan Lane Find Willy Loman
  3. Exclusive: Watch the New Trailer for Phantom of the Opera North American Tour
Back to Top