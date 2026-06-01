Whitney Leavitt, Queen Latifah & More to Perform at the 2026 Tony Awards in Honor of Chicago's 30th Anniversary

The 2026 Tony Awards will celebrate Chicago’s 30th anniversary on Broadway with a special star-studded performance. Queen Latifah, who earned an Academy Award nomination for her role as Matron "Mama" Morton in the film adaptation, will join Tony Awards host P!NK, Tony winners Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell and Adrienne Warren and Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney for the tribute.

As previously announced, the evening will also feature performances by Tony contenders The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon!, Titanique, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York), Cats: The Jellicle Ball, Ragtime and The Rocky Horror Show. The original Broadway cast of The Book of Mormon will celebrate the show’s 15th anniversary with a performance at the ceremony as well. Additional performances will be announced this week.

Tony winner Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician and writer Tituss Burgess will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One pre-show, streaming on Pluto TV from 6:35–8:00 p.m. ET, announcing the first round of Tony Awards leading up to Broadway’s biggest night. The American Theatre Wing's 79th Annual Tony Awards, hosted by P!NK, will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+ on June 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET from Radio City Music Hall.