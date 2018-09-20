They Are Islanders! Come From Away Tour Cast Meets the Press Before Hitting the Road

Come on in—the door’s open! The cast of the Come From Away North American tour, including Becky Gulsvig, Andrew Samonsky, Megan McGinnis and more, took a break from rehearsal on September 20 to meet the press, before taking the hit Broadway show on the road. The touring cast, which also features Kevin Carolan, Harter Clingman, Nick Duckart, Chamblee Ferguson, Christine Toy Johnson, Julie Johnson, James Earl Jones II, Danielle K. Thomas and Emily Walton, gathered together at the Signature Theatre in New York City to share why they're honored and excited to be bringing Irene Sankoff and David Hein's emotional but uplifting musical to over 25 cities across the country and Canada. Directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the tour will kick off at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA, on October 9. Check out Broadway.com Photo Editor Caitlin McNaney's pic of the whole Come From Away tour family and get your tickets to see the traveling production when it comes to your city.