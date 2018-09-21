Broadway BUZZ

Nick Cordero Is Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. in Kennedy Center's Star-Packed Little Shop
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 21, 2018
Nick Cordero
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)

He is your dentist! Tony nominee Nick Cordero has signed on to play Orin Scrivello, D.D.S. in the Kennedy Center's highly anticipated new staging of Little Shop of Horrors. Mark Brokaw will direct the previously announced production, taking place at the Eisenhower Theater for seven performances from October 24-28.

Cordero is a Tony nominee for Bullets Over Broadway who recently concluded a hit run in A Bronx Tale The Musical. His other stage credits include Rock of Ages, Waitress, Brooklynite and The Toxic Avenger.

The Kennedy Center's Little Shop will also feature Amber Iman (Shuffle Along) as Crystal, Amma Osei (Rock of Ages) as Ronnette and Allison Semmes (Motown The Musical) as Chiffon. New to the creative team is two-time Emmy-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Head Over Heels).

They join previously announced headliners Josh Radnor as Seymour, Megan Hilty as Audrey, James Monroe Iglehart as Audrey II and Tony nominee Lee Wilkof, who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, as Mr. Mushnik.

With book and lyrics by Ashman and music by Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is based on the 1960s cult horror film about meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn (Radnor) who stumbles across a new breed of plant he names Audrey II (Iglehart), after his coworker crush (Hilty). The foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it blood.

The Little Shop creative team will include musical director Joey Chancey, scenic designer Donyale Werle, lighting designer Cory Pattak, costume designer Jennifer Caprio, sound designer Kai Harada and projection designer Caite Hevner.

