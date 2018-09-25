Broadway BUZZ

Andrew Lloyd Webber Hints at Taylor Swift's Role in the Cats Film
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 25, 2018
Taylor Swift
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

It's hard to believe that the premiere of the Cats film is more than a year away. The movie musical based on Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit Broadway show won't debut until December 20, 2019, so till then, we're grasping onto every bit of info we can get about the flick and its star-packed cast, which includes Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella alongside James Corden, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift—with characters not yet known for the latter three. In a recent interview with Vulture, Lloyd Webber spilled the beans—kind of—on which role Swift will portray in Tom Hooper's highly anticipated motion picture.

"She's going to play one or other of the 'Macavity' girls," said Lloyd Webber, qualifying this by saying he is "not sure yet" which one. "Well, basically, Tom Hooper thought it was a really good idea, and of course, she loves cats," said Lloyd Webber of Swift. "We'll see. I mean, I haven't met her, so I'm looking forward to meeting her and seeing her [at work]."

As previously announced, the Cats film will be choreographed by Wayne McGregor, who previously collaborated with Lloyd Webber on The Woman in White. The film will mark Grammy winner Swift's first movie musical project. Additional casting is to come.

