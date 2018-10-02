Broadway BUZZ

Jez Butterworth's Olivier-Winning Play The Ferryman Arrives on Broadway
Curtain Up
by Andy Lefkowitz • Oct 2, 2018
Laura Donnelly in the London staging of "The Ferryman"
(Photo: Johan Persson)

The Ferryman, a wildly popular new play by Tony nominee Jez Butterworth, begins Broadway previews at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre on October 2. Olivier winner Sam Mendes directs the production—a transfer of his Olivier-winning London premiere staging—scheduled to officially open on Broadway on October 21.

The Ferryman takes place in the early '80s in Northern Ireland, where the Carney farmhouse is prepping for the annual harvest and a celebratory feast. This year, however, the festivities are halted by an unexpected visitor.

The cast includes Olivier winner Laura Donnelly, Paddy Considine, Genevieve O’Reilly, Dean Ashton, Glynis Bell, Gina Costigan, Charles Dale, Justin Edwards, Fra Fee, Fionnula Flanagan, Tom Glynn-Carney, Stuart Graham, Mark Lambert, Carla Langley, Conor MacNeill, Colin McPhillamy, Rob Malone, Dearbhla Molloy, Glenn Speers, Niall Wright, Audrey Bennett, Peter Bradbury, Trevor Harrison Braun, Will Coombs, Carly Gold, Holly Gould, Matilda Lawler, Michael McArthur, Bella May Mordus, Griffin Osbourne and Brooklyn Shuck.

The Ferryman features scenic and costume design by Rob Howell, lighting design by Peter Mumford and original music and sound design by Nick Powell.

The Ferryman

Jez Butterworth's drama arrives on Broadway following an acclaimed run in London's West End.
Newsletters