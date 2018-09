To be fabulous or not to be fabulous? Well, Janet McTeer has no problem with the former. The Tony winner returns to the Broadway stage this season with Bernhardt/Hamlet, Theresa Rebeck's new play about Sarah Bernhardt's controversial star turn in Shakespeare's Hamlet. The production officially opened at the American Airline Theatre on September 25. Check out the photos of McTeer and the guests who stepped out for the big night.