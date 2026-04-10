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Moulin Rouge! The Musical Extends Broadway Run; Eric Anderson Returns as Zidler

The Tony-winning musical adds five weeks on Broadway as Eric Anderson reprises his role following Megan Thee Stallion’s departure

News
by Sophia Rubino • Apr 10, 2026
Kelsie Watts as Satine and Christian Douglas as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical"
(Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

What to Know

  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical extends its Broadway run at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre through August 30, adding five weeks to its previously announced closing date
  • Eric Anderson returns as Harold Zidler on May 19, replacing Megan Thee Stallion, whose final performance is set for May 17
  • The current Broadway cast includes Kelsie Watts, Christian Douglas, André Ward, David Harris, Ricky Rojas and Samantha Dodemaide—get tickets now for the Tony-winning musical

More More More! The 10-time Tony Award winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, previously scheduled to close on July 26, has been extended for an additional five weeks through August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Eric Anderson will return to the show as Harold Zidler on May 19. He replaces current Zidler, Megan Thee Stallion, who will play her final performance on May 17.

Anderson originated the role of Zidler in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years. His career on the Great White Way has spanned almost two decades, originating roles in Waitress, Pretty Woman: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.

The current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! is led by Kelsie Watts as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. See a newly released production photo of Watts and Douglas above.

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