Moulin Rouge! The Musical Extends Broadway Run; Eric Anderson Returns as Zidler

Kelsie Watts as Satine and Christian Douglas as Christian in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical" (Photo: Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade)

More More More! The 10-time Tony Award winning Moulin Rouge! The Musical, previously scheduled to close on July 26, has been extended for an additional five weeks through August 30 at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Eric Anderson will return to the show as Harold Zidler on May 19. He replaces current Zidler, Megan Thee Stallion, who will play her final performance on May 17.

Anderson originated the role of Zidler in early workshops and eventually played the role on Broadway for two years. His career on the Great White Way has spanned almost two decades, originating roles in Waitress, Pretty Woman: The Musical and The Great Gatsby.

The current Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! is led by Kelsie Watts as Satine, Christian Douglas as Christian, Megan Thee Stallion as Zidler, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini. See a newly released production photo of Watts and Douglas above.

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