Elizabeth A. Davis & More to Join Raul Esparza in The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui
News
by Andy Lefkowitz • Sep 26, 2018
Elizabeth A. Davis
(Photo: Bruce Glikas)

A talented group of stars have signed on to appear in Classic Stage Company's upcoming production of Bertolt Brecht’s The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Tony winner and CSC Artistic Director John Doyle will direct the previously announced staging, set to begin previews on October 30 with an opening scheduled for November 14.

Completing the cast are Tony nominee Elizabeth A. Davis (Once), George Abud (The Band's Visit), Eddie Cooper (This Ain't No Disco), Christopher Gurr (Cats), Omozé Idehenre (On the Road), Mahira Kakkar (Romeo and Juliet) and Thom Sesma (The Times They Are A-Changin'). They joined the previously announced four-time Tony nominee Raúl Esparza in the title role.

Within a make-believe, vaudevillian portrayal of American mafia culture, the narrative of The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui is crafted to parallel events and individuals that brought the Third Reich to power and led them to overtake their neighbors.

The creative team includes Anne Hould-Ward (costume design), Jane Cox and Tess James (lighting design) and Matt Stine (sound design). The play will run for a limited engagement through December 22.

The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui

Raúl Esparza stars in Bertolt Brecht's comical yet disturbing play.
