Jason Michael Evans, Stephen Flaherty, Tari Kelly, Joy Franz, Lila Coogan, Victoria Amelia Bingham, Addison Mackynzie Valentino, Stephen Brower, Edward Staudenmayer, Lynn Ahrens & Darko Tresnjak
(Photo: Emilio Madrid-Kuser)
See Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Lila Coogan & the Cast of the Anastasia Tour Prep to Hit the Road
Photo Op
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 27, 2018

The Broadway smash hit Anastasia is about to hit the road with its national tour production. The production, starring newcomer Lila Coogan, Broadway faves Tari Kelly and Edward Staudenmayer and more, kicks off October 9 in Schenectady, New York. Composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, as well as director Darko Tresnjak, joined the tour cast in the rehearsal room at the 52nd Street Project to meet the press and send them off on September 27. Broadway.com was on the scene to shoot photos of the company. Check them out below, and find when Anastasia is journeying to your city here.

Anastasia composers Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty speak in front of the cast of the national tour.
Anastasia cast members Jason Michael Evans, Tari Kelly, Joy Franz, Lila Coogan, Victoria Amelia Bingham, Addison Mackynzie Valentino, Stephen Brower and Edward Staudenmayer get together.
Lynn Ahrens Stephen Flaherty, and Anastasia director Darko Tresnjak join the company for a group shot.
Newsletters