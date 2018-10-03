The Mean Girls Ensemble Throws a Revenge Party for the Ages

Are you ready for a revenge party like no other? Ever since Mean Girls opened on April 8, audiences have been flocking to the August Wilson Theatre to see the Tina Fey movie brought to life on stage. Mean Girls features a 15-member ensemble, and we gathered the talented performers for a take on OG mean girl, Marie Antoinette. Check out the photos below to get to know the ensemble members in this exclusive dance photo shoot.

Zurin Villanueva, Nikhil Saboo & Brendon Stimson

ZURIN VILLANUEVA

Villanueva is currently in the ensemble cast of Mean Girls and also understudies Gretchen Wieners and Karen Smith. She has been on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed and has toured the country in The Book of Mormon and Nobody’s Perfect.

NIKHIL SABOO

Mean Girls marks Saboo’s Broadway debut. He is in the ensemble and understudies Kevin Gnapoor; he previously toured with A Christmas Story and appeared off-Broadway in The Boy Who Danced. Saboo was also featured in the regional production of The Secret Garden at the Arden Theatre.

BRENDON STIMSON

Mean Girls is Stimson’s fifth Broadway production. He plays Mr. Heron, understudies Damian Hubbard and Mr. Duvall and is also part of the ensemble. He has previously been on the Great White Way in West Side Story, Newsies, Something Rotten, and Honeymoon in Vegas.

Jonalyn Saxer, DeMarius R. Copes & Devon Hadsell

JONALYN SAXER

Saxer is currently dancing her way through her sixth Broadway production. She is in the ensemble and understudies for Cady Heron, Regina George and Karen Smith. Before Mean Girls, Saxer appeared in Holiday Inn, Cats, Honeymoon in Vegas and Bullets over Broadway. She has also been featured in the world premiere productions of Gotta Dance and Moonshine.

DEMARIUS R. COPES

Copes is making his Broadway debut in Mean Girls, where he is part of the ensemble and also understudies for Damian Hubbard. Before attending North Shore High, he was seen selling papers across the country in the first national tour of Newsies. His regional theater credits include The Prom’s world premiere at the Alliance Theatre, A Chorus Line at Maltz Jupiter Theatre and multiple productions at Red Mountain Theatre.

DEVON HADSELL

Hadsell is making her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Mean Girls, where she also understudies for Mrs. Norbury/Mrs. George/Mrs. Heron. Her previous regional stage credits include The Little Mermaid, Lysistrata Jones, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and West Side Story.

Riza Takahashi

RIZA TAKAHASHI

Takahashi is making her Broadway debut in the ensemble cast of Mean Girls and also understudies Janis Sarkisian. She has previously appeared on the New York stage in Matthew McConaughey vs. The Devil: An American Myth at the New York Musical Festival. Takahashi’s regional theater credits include Mamma Mia!, The King and I, Spamalot and more.

Devon Hadsell & Curtis Holland

CURTIS HOLLAND

Holland is part of the ensemble cast and also understudies Aaron Samules in Mean Girls. He previously appeared on Broadway in Shuffle Along, Or The Making of the Musical Sensation of 1921 and All That Followed. Holland’s regional productions include Mary Poppins at Paper Mill Playhouse, Newsies at The Muny and Head Over Heels at the Oregon Shakespeare Festival. His screen credits include So You Think You Can Dance Season 10 where Holland was placed in the top 20.

Collins Conley, Kevin Csolak, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette & Ben Cook

COLLINS CONLEY

Conley is currently making her Broadway debut in the ensemble of Mean Girls. She also appeared in the production’s pre-Broadway run at the National Theatre. Previously, Conley was seen in The Prom’s world premiere at the Alliance Theatre and in Will Rogers Follies at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre.

KEVIN CSOLAK

Csolak is part of the company and also understudies Aaron Samuels in Mean Girls. He was part of the original Broadway company of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! and appeared off-Broadway in Cirque Du Soleil’s Wintuk and Burnt Part Boys. Csolak’s screen credits include Jessica Jones, The MICK, Boardwalk Empire, Disconnect and more!

STEPHANIE LYNN BISSONNETTE

Bissonnette is making her Broadway debut as Dawn Schweitzer in Mean Girls! She has appeared in several regional productions including Little Mermaid and Fiddler on the Roof at the MUNY and Kiss Me Kate at the Shakespeare Theatre.

BEN COOK

Mean Girls marks Cook’s fourth Broadway production. He has previously appeared in Billy Elliot, Ragtime, and Tuck Everlasting. Cook has also travelled across the country in the national tours of Billy Elliot and Newsies. His screen credits include HBO’s Paterno, 30 Rock, Veep, House of Cards and more.

Kamille Upshaw & Nikhil Saboo

KAMILLE UPSHAW

Before attending North Shore, Upshaw worked as a swing in Hamilton on Broadway. She appeared in the first national tour of Flashdance the Musical and has been seen in the Radio City Spring Spectacular as well as the Lar Lubovitch Dance Company.

Myles McHale & Gianna Yanelli

MYLES MCHALE

Mean Girls marks McHale's Broadway debut, where he serves as an ensemble member and understudy to Mr. Duvall. He has done multiple regional productions at Goodspeed Opera House, Stages St. Louis, Fulton Theatre, Arrow Rock Lyceum and Cortland Repertory.

GIANNA YANELLI

Yanelli is making her Broadway debut in Mean Girls as an ensemble member and an understudy for Janis Sarkisian. Her regional credits include Saturday Night Fever, Fiddler on the Roof, and Junie B. Jones. Yanelli has appeared on screen in Law and Order: SVU.

Photos: Matthew Murphy | Styling: David Withrow | Hair & Makeup: Nicolette Gold and Makayla Benedict| Producer: Evan Zimmerman | Shot at Studios LIC