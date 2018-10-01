Public Theater Announces Another Extension for Conor McPherson-Bob Dylan Musical Girl From the North Country

On the day of its off-Broadway opening, the Public Theater has announced an additional extension for the U.S. premiere engagement of Conor McPherson and Bob Dylan's musical collaboration Girl From the North Country. On the heels of an extension through December 9, the new musical will now conclude its limited engagement on December 23.



Featuring a book and direction by McPherson and the music of Dylan, Girl From the North Country centers on a down-on-its-luck community on the brink of change in 1934 Duluth, Minnesota. The off-Broadway engagement follows a sold-out run at London's Old Vic and a West End transfer.



The principal cast features three-time Tony nominee Marc Kudisch as Mr. Burke, Tony nominee Mare Winningham as Elizabeth Laine, Tony nominee Stephen Bogardus as Nick Laine, Tony nominee David Pittu as Reverend Marlowe, Caitlin Houlahan as Kate Draper, Colton Ryan as Gene Laine, Todd Almond as Elias Burke, Jeannette Bayardelle as Mrs. Neilson, Sydney James Harcourt as Joe Scott, Robert Joy as Dr. Walker, Kimber Sprawl as Marianne Laine, Luba Mason as Mrs. Burke and Tom Nelis as Mr. Perry.



The ensemble includes Matthew Frederick Harris, John Schiappa, Rachel Stern and Chelsea Lee Williams.



