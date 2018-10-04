The Dear Evan Hansen Moms Give Us the Chills with Their Quartet of 'Anybody Have a Map?'

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, still going strong on Broadway, just launched its national touring production at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. In celebration of the road production, the four actresses currently playing moms Heidi Hansen and Cynthia Murphy teamed up for a quartet version of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "Anybody Have a Map?" Watch original cast member Jennifer Laura Thompson with co-star Lisa Brescia and tour stars Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips below, and make plans soon to experience Dear Evan Hansen in a city near you.



