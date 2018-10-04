Broadway BUZZ

The Dear Evan Hansen Moms Give Us the Chills with Their Quartet of 'Anybody Have a Map?'
Watch It
by Broadway.com Staff • Oct 4, 2018

The Tony-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen, still going strong on Broadway, just launched its national touring production at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. In celebration of the road production, the four actresses currently playing moms Heidi Hansen and Cynthia Murphy teamed up for a quartet version of Benj Pasek and Justin Paul's "Anybody Have a Map?" Watch original cast member Jennifer Laura Thompson with co-star Lisa Brescia and tour stars Christiane Noll and Jessica Phillips below, and make plans soon to experience Dear Evan Hansen in a city near you.

Dear Evan Hansen

The 2017 Tony winner for Best Musical follows Evan as he searches for the things in life that we all need.
Newsletters