The Fans Have Spoken! The Top 10 Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Take on Next

A Star is Born premiered to the tune of $43 million at the box office this weekend, turning screen actor (and Broadway alum) Bradley Cooper into a serious Hollywood director, and pop singer Lady Gaga a full-fledged movie star. Gaga and Cooper lead the fourth reimagining of the classic plot, which has starred legendary actresses such as Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland and, of course, Barbra Streisand. In honor of Gaga's Oscar-buzzy performance, we asked fans what other iconic Streisand roles should Mother Monster sink her teeth into? Rosie O'Donnell might have taken the prompt to heart, joking at a recent appearance that Gaga and her would star in a Funny Girl revival on Broadway. For now that's just wishful thinking, but we can still dream. Check out your top 10 picks below.

10. Rose Morgan, The Mirror Has Two Faces





9. Doris, The Owl and the Pussycat





8. Miss Marmelstein, I Can Get It for You Wholesale





7. Judy Maxwell, What's Up, Doc?





6. Hillary Kramer, The Main Event





5. Yentl, Yentl





4. Daisy Gamble, On a Clear Day You Can See Forever





3. Dolly Gallagher Levi, Hello, Dolly!





2. Katie, The Way We Were

