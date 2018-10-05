Broadway BUZZ

Culturalist Challenge! Rank Barbra Streisand Roles Lady Gaga Should Play
by Caitlin Moynihan • Oct 5, 2018
Lady Gaga and Barbra Streisand
(Composite: Ryan Casey for Broadway.com)

The Broadway.com staff is crazy for Culturalist, the website that lets you choose and create your own top 10 lists. Every week, we're challenging you with a new Broadway-themed topic to rank.

The highly anticipated new version of A Star Is Born, starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, has officially hit theaters. This marks Gaga's first feature film, and audiences are already buzzing about an Oscar nomination. The role has previously been portrayed by Janet Gaynor in 1937, Judy Garland in 1954 and Barbra Streisand in 1976. That last one got us thinking about other roles Streisand has plated that Gaga should make her own. Social Media Manager Caitlyn Gallip kicked off this challenge, and now it's your turn to choose the top 10 Barbra Streisand roles you would love to see Lady Gaga take on!

STEP 1—SELECT: Visit Culturalist to see all of your options. Highlight your 10 favorites.

STEP 2—RANK & PUBLISH: Click "rearrange list" to order your selections. Click the “publish” button.

Once your list is published, you can see the overall rankings of everyone on the aggregate list.

Pick your favorites, then tune in for the results next week on Broadway.com!

