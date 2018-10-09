See Christian Borle & the Stars of Popcorn Falls Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening

Popcorn Falls, the hilarious, two-man take on storytelling and small-town life, celebrated its off-Broadway opening at the Davenport Theatre on October 8. The production stars Tom Souhrada and Adam Heller and marks two-time Tony winner Christian Borle's New York directorial debut. Borle, producer Johanna Allen Lodin, stars Souhrada and Heller, scribe James Hindman and producer Lynne Halliday stepped out and struck a pose on the red carpet. Check out the photos, and go see Popcorn Falls through January 6, 2019.
