See Christian Borle & the Stars of Popcorn Falls Celebrate Their Off-Broadway Opening

Popcorn Falls, the hilarious, two-man take on storytelling and small-town life, celebrated its off-Broadway opening at the Davenport Theatre on October 8. The production stars Tom Souhrada and Adam Heller and marks two-time Tony winner Christian Borle's New York directorial debut. Borle, producer Johanna Allen Lodin, stars Souhrada and Heller, scribe James Hindman and producer Lynne Halliday stepped out and struck a pose on the red carpet. Check out the photos, and go see Popcorn Falls through January 6, 2019.

Tom Souhrada and Adam Heller are all smiles after their opening night performance.